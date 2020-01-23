Artificial Turf Market 2018- Growth Opportunities and future forecast 2023

The report Artificial Turf provides a complete market outlook and growth rate during the past present and forecast period. With concise study, Artificial Turf market effectively explains the market value, volume, price trend, and growth opportunities. All the dominant players of Artificial Turf, their company profile, product portfolio, market share and revenue from Artificial Turf are presented in this report. The vital features contributing to the growth of Artificial Turf industry along with the barriers and risk factors are covered in this report.

Artificial Turf market is Segmented on the basis of product type, application, regions to gives a throughout market overview. The report shows the essential market overview, product definitions, classification, and study objective. Artificial Turf market size estimation is conducted to evaluate the concentration and maturity analysis. Global Artificial Turf value and growth trend is presented from 2013-2018.

The geographical presence of Artificial Turf industry is analyzed for the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. The global and regional level analysis of Artificial Turf will help the industry players for deciding the investment feasibility and development status across various regions and countries. Artificial Turf Growth rate and production value from 2013-2018 are predicted for each region. The main regions and subregions are examined in this report include United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, India, Japan, Korea, China, South Africa, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, and others.

The analysis of Artificial Turf market share, revenue, pricing analysis, SWOT analysis is covered for all the key market players. The most recent developments in Artificial Turf industry, industry plans, and policies, upcoming trends are presented in this report. All the Artificial Turf segments and sub-segments are studied in detail in this report.

Artificial Turf market drivers, emerging industry verticals, limitations, risk analysis, and development opportunities are analyzed. The classification of upstream raw materials, manufacturing capacity, industry chain structure analysis, cost of raw materials, production process analysis and the downstream consumer is explained. The import-export scenario, consumption and production capacity and sales channels of Artificial Turf are elaborated in this report.

Artificial Turf Market Top Key Players Studied In This Research Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

CoCreation Grass (China)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

ACT Global Sports (US)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Limonta Sport (Italy)

Edel Grass (Netherlands)

Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

Juta Grass (Czech)

Condor Grass (Netherlands)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Taishan (China)

Victoria PLC (UK)

ForestGrass (China)

Forbex (Argentina)

Artificial Turf Market Segmentation By Type, Applications & Regions By Tuft Grass Heights

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

By Material

PP Turf

PE Turf

Nylon Turf

Other Market Analysis by Applications:

Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Other

Research Methodology Conducted For The Analysis of Artificial Turf Industry:

The first step is to understand Artificial Turf industry, based on the definition, applications, type, key players and geographical presence. This data is gathered based on secondary sources like paid websites, magazines, company websites, Bloomberg

To derive the Artificial Turf market size, revenue, production capacity, import-export statistics and market share a combination of primary and secondary research is implied. Minimum 70 to 80 paid primary interviews are conducted with the Artificial Turf manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and resellers. The paid primary interviews are conducted with the marketing and sales managers, VP’s, procurement people and senior engineers.

Once the Information is gathered following steps are carried out:

Artificial Turf market profiling based on secondary research

Developing a list of respondents

Formulating a discussion guide

Data collection with the help of primary and secondary research

Validating the collected information to provide accuracy and authenticity

Presenting the data in a qualitative and quantitative manner

Presenting key Artificial Turf industry insights like development plans, growth factors, and feasibility analysis

Chapterwise discription of Artificial Turf report devided into 12 segments:

Segment 1, To describes the objectives of Artificial Turf market, overview, introduction, product definition, development aspects, and industry presence;

Segment 2, analyze the Artificial Turf market based on key players, their market share, sales volume, company profiles, Artificial Turf competitive market scenario and pricing structure from 2013 to 2018;

Segment 3, analyzes the Artificial Turf market at a regional level based on sales ratio and market size from 2013 to 2018;

Segment 4, 5, 6 and 7, explains the Artificial Turf market at the country level based on product type, applications, revenue analysis;

Segment 8 and 9, states the Artificial Turf industry overview during past, present and forecast period from 2018 to 2023;

Segment 10 and 11, describes the market status, plans, expected growth based on regions, type and application in detail for a forecast period of 2018-2023;

Segment 12, covers the marketing channels, dealers, manufacturers, trader, distributors, consumers of Artificial Turf.

Lastly, useful conclusions, appendix and data sources are presented.

In conclusion, Artificial Turfmarket will offer an in-depth and clear view of the industry during 2018-2023 to help the players in making the right choices which will lead to profitability and business development.

