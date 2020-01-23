Automated Pallet Truck Market Is Growing at a CAGR from 2019 to 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] : A pallet truck, also known as a pallet jack, pallet pump, pump truck, dog, or jigger is a tool used to lift and move pallets. Pallet trucks are the most basic form of forklift and are intended to move heavy or light pallets within a warehouse.

An automated pallet truck is one kind of pallet truck with automated guide vehicles system. It is a mobile robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automated pallet truck has broadened during the late 20th century.

Automated pallet trucks, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Automated pallet trucks are acting as a boon for the material handling industry as they play an important role in managing the complex material handling processes across the major industries. The growth in manufacturing, burgeoning population, increasing income levels, and industrial focus towards automation have catalyzed the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. In addition to that, the industrial objectives of low costs, safety, high productivity, optimization, and industrial expansions are boosting the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry is also seen as a major opportunity for the market, which is expected to be the key driving factor for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market in the future.

The global Automated Pallet Truck market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Pallet Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Pallet Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as Daifuku, Atab, Meidensha, Rocla, Egemin, Swisslog, Aichikikai, JBT, Amazon Robotics, Seegrid, Aethon, EK AUTOMATION, Toyota, Hitachi, Siasun, CSTCKM, MTD, Casun, Jaten, Yonegy

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Pallet Transporting Truck, Pallet Stacking Truck

Segment by Application Production & Manufacturing, Distribution & Logistics, Others

