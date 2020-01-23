Automotive Camera Market is projected to Grow Substantially by 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] Automotive camera is to help the person monitoring vehicles and interior surroundings of automotive electronic equipment. It includes the driving recorder, ADAS, whole vehicle monitoring (internal and external), parking assist, ACC, etc.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Automotive Camera etc. in the international market, the current demand for Automotive Camera product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Europe and North America, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Europe, North America and especially China are major consumption regions in Camera Module production market.

The global Automotive Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as Bosch, ZF (TRW), Continental, Autoliv, Magna Electronics Holly, Mcnex, Panasonic, Aisin, Delphi, Valeo, Sekonix, SMK Electronics, Hella, AEi Boston, 3hvision, LG, Pioneer Electronics, Leopold Kostal GmbH, Candid, Steelmate Co, Truly Semiconductors, Foryou Group, Whetron

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type In-Vehicle Camera, Side View Camera, Rear View Camera, AVMS Camera, Driving Recorder, Other

Segment by Application OEMs, Aftermarket

