Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission Market – Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019–2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is a transmission that can change seamlessly through an infinite number of effective gear ratios between maximum and minimum values. This contrasts with other mechanical transmissions that offer a fixed number of gear ratios. The flexibility of a CVT allows the input shaft to maintain a constant angular velocity.

In the last several years, Global market of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) developed stable. In 2016, Global (production) Revenue of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is nearly 16.78 billion USD; the actual production is about 11.55 million units.

Japan is the largest consumption market, with a consumption more than half market share in 2016. Following Japan, North America is the second largest consumption market with the consumption market share of 25%.

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is widely used in automotive made by Japanese manufacturers. The most proportion of Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) is automotive with displacement of 1.5 L – 3 L.

The global Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as JATCO, Aisin AW, Bosch, Honda, TOYOTA, Fuji Heavy Industries, Punch, Wanliyang, Jianglu & Rongda, Fallbrook, CVTCorp, Torotrak

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Belt-Chain Drive CVT, Planetary CVT

Segment by Application Below 1.5 L, 1.5 L-3 L, Above 3 L

