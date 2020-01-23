Automotive Emission Analyzer Market 2019–2025, Key Market Trends & Analysis

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] Automotive emission analyzer is a device that measures gas emissions of both diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Emission analyzer detects and displays the level of air pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and nitrous oxides for gasoline fueled vehicles. In case of diesel fueled vehicles the analyzer displays the opacity measurement.

As the development of automobile industry, automobile exhaust has been one of the most important problems in the world, especially in largest automobile producing countries such as China and Japan.

Developed countries in Europe and North America pay more and more attention to environment protection, and automotive emission analyzers play a necessary role to measure the exhaust pollutants. Although they are not the major automobile producing countries, the demand for automobile emission analyzer is also large and clear.

The global Automotive Emission Analyzer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Emission Analyzer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Emission Analyzer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as HORIBA, AVL, BOSCH, SENSORS, Motorscan, Fuji Eletric, Kane, MRU Instrument, ECOM, EMS Emission System, Nanhua, Foshan Analytical, Mingquan, Tianjin Shengwei, Cubic Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Analyzers, Flame Ionization Detector (FID), Chemiluminescence Analyzer (CLA), Constant Volume Sampler (CVS), Other Type

Segment by Application Automobile & Component Manufactures, Automobile Service Factory, Government Agency, Other

