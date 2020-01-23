Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] Automotive wheel hub is the circular metal parts within the auto tire intended to rotate on an axle bearing. Wheel hub can be divided into different categories according to its diameter, width and materials.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive wheel hub etc. in the international market, the current demand for automotive wheel hubs product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2014, the global production of the automotive wheel hub reaches about 30000 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 10.98% during the last five years.

Japan, US, EU and China are major consumption regions in automotive wheel hub production market.

The global Automotive Wheel Hubs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Wheel Hubs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Wheel Hubs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such asDicastal, Maxion, CMW, Enkei, Ronal, Borbet, Zenix, Superior, Alcoa, Accuride, Lioho, Uniwheel, Lizhong, Wanfeng, Shengwang, Jinfei, Faway

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by TypeSteel Wheel Hub, Alloy Wheel Hub, Other

Segment by ApplicationPassenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

