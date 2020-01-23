Cannabis Packaging Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS and Lexaria Bioscience.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

Market segment by Regions/Countries:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Market segment by Application:

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

