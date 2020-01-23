Carbon Fiber Market 2019 Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Carbon Fiber.

The Global Carbon Fiber market was valued at USD 2,859.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,096.95 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.45% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Top Leading Companies are: TORAY INDUSTRIES,Hexcel,Cytec Solvay,SGL Carbon,Teijin,Formosa Plastics,Dow Aksa,Mitsubishi Plastics Composites America,Hyosung,Nippon Graphite Fibre,KUREHA

Carbon fibers or carbon fibres (alternatively CF, graphite fiber or graphite fibre) are fibers about 5-10 micrometers in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the carbon fiber industry,lude the emergence of new applications and initiatives to innovate and commercialize the use of alternative precursors to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber.

The growing aerospace industry in North America and Europe is anticipated to fuel demand in the carbon fiber market. Increasing demand for commercial aviation on account of increased disposable income and globalization plays a key role in driving the growth across the aerospace industry. The rapidly growing aviation industry is further expected to expand the application of carbon fiber in the air transport sector. Aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, are utilizing carbon fibers in the manufacturing of aircrafts and aircraft parts, which, in turn, is aiding in reducing the weight of aircrafts by approximately 50%. The increased penetration of carbon fiber in the automotive industry and defense sector will also drive the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Market, by Types:

PAN Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch Based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Market, by Applications:

Aerospace

Commercial

Defense

Regional Jets

Helicopter

General Aviation

Others

The 360-degree Carbon Fiber overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

