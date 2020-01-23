Carbon Fiber Market Size will observe Substantial Growth by 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Carbon Fiber Market was worth USD 2.09 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83% during the forecast period. Expanding demand for this product from aerospace and automotive businesses is probably going to drive the product request. Expanding automotive demand combined with rising requirement for lightweight vehicles is foreseen to fuel the request over the figure time frame. Requirement for fuel-effective vehicles alongside government controls with respect to automotive contamination are expected to play a significant part amid the conjecture time frame.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon Co, Excel Trust, Toray Industries, SGL Carbon India Pvt ltd and BASF. Major industry members have reconciliation all through the esteem chain.

The Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as follows-

By Raw Material:

Pitch Based

PAN Based

By Size:

Small tow

Large tow

By Application:

Aerospace & Defence

Sports equipment

Construction

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Molding & Compounding

Pressure vessels

Others

Raw Material Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The essential raw materials in carbon fiber fabricating are polyacrylonitrile (PAN) or pitch. The better properties of PAN are normal than result in more extensive acknowledgment in different applications. The worldwide PAN market is slated to develop at a significant CGAR over the forecast period. Expanding interest for higher quality to weight proportion carbon fiber, PAN antecedent is generally used by virtue of its unrivalled material properties.

Size Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Carbon fiber comprises of filaments which contain < 92% carbon. Some parallel fibers are assembled together to frame a solitary tow. Strands having fibers up to 24,000 are alluded to as small tow. Small tow fibers are generally useful in the avionic business attributable to high rigidity and high modulus when used for manufacturing composites, which are used as a part of various applications. Small-tow fibers costlier when contrasted with substantial tow fibers.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Wind turbines section is anticipated to be the quickest developing application fragment, with a tremendous CAGR amid the gauge time frame. Expanding requirement for energy effective and light weight wind turbines is foreseen to drive product demand for wind turbines application fragment. The aviation & defense fragment held the biggest share owing to its developing prerequisite for lightweight materials. The quickly developing aviation industry is additionally anticipated that would grow the application base noticeable all around transport division.

By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

