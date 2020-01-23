Ceramic Tile Adhesive Market Is Anticipated To Reach 19100 Million USD by The End of 2025

This report studies the ceramic tile adhesive market. Ceramic tile adhesive is also known as tile adhesive or an adhesive, glue mud. It is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has greater bonding capacity compared with cement sand. So, ceramic tile adhesive has taken the place of tradition tile adhesive material and avoided the risk of off brick.

Ceramic tile adhesive is an inorganic hybrid material. As the new material for modern decoration, this material has considered to be a replacement of traditional tile adhesive material. Ceramic tile adhesive is mainly used to past ceramic tile for decoration, so there are many manufactures all over the world. Due to the high freight costs, it also imports and exports less. Asia was the largest regional market for ceramic tile adhesive, with revenue exceeding USD 4.8 Billion in 2017.

China is further expected to grow due to infrastructure construction. In addition, China is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 5.14% from 2012 to 2017. The global Ceramic Tile Adhesive market is valued at 13000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceramic Tile Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceramic Tile Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ParexDavco

Bostik

Mapei

Henkel

Sika

BASF

Weber

LANGOOD

Ronacrete

Laticrete

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cementitious Adhesive

Dispersion Adhesive

Reaction Resin Adhesive

Segment by Application

Stone Floor Pasting

Tiled Floor Pasting

Polyethylene Floor Pasting

Wood Floor Pasting

