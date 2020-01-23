Cesium Iodide Market Is Presumed To Grow At a CAGR of 6.2% During 2019-2025

This report studies the Cesium Iodide market, mainly focus on the caesium iodide crystals. The most important use of Caesium iodide. Caesium iodide (chemical formula CsI) is the ionic compound of caesium and iodine. It is often used as the input phosphor of an X-ray image intensifier tube found in fluoroscopy equipment. Caesium iodide photocathodes are highly efficient at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. Cesium iodide is a scintillation material with a high gamma-ray stopping power due to its relative high density and effective atomic number.

It is used either in its undoped form or doped with sodium or thallium for scintillation counting. CsI has not high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock due to the absence of a cleavage plane. Compared to NaI (Tl) it is relatively soft and plastic material. An important application of caesium iodide crystals, which are scintillators, is electromagnetic calorimetry in experimental particle physics. Pure CsI is a fast and dense scintillating material with relatively low light yield that increases significantly with cooling. It shows two main emission components: one in the near ultraviolet region at the wavelength of 310 nm and one at 460 nm. The drawbacks of CsI are a high temperature gradient and a slight hygroscopicity.

Europe was the largest production market with a market share of 51.99% in 2012 and 31.68% in 2017 with a decrease of 52.42%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 12.61% in 2016. Cesium Iodide companies are mainly from Europe, and the top three companies are Saint Gobain S.A., Amcrys and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., with the revenue market share of 15.09%, 19.04% and 22.83% in 2016. The global Cesium Iodide market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cesium Iodide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cesium Iodide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saint Gobain S.A.

Amcrys

Scintacor

Shanghai SICCAS

Shanghai Ucome

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CsI (Tl)

CsI (Na)

CsI Pure

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Industrial Use

