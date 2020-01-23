CFRP Recycle Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 29, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global CFRP Recycle market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

In the past few years, with decreasing of CFRP price, the cost of recycling CFRP has declines. And the technology progress in the recycling process, the whole production cost has decreased. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of hydrogen sulfide.

The global CFRP Recycle market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CFRP Recycle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CFRP Recycle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Carbon Conversions, ELG Carbon Fibre, Karborek, CFK Valley Recycling, JCMA, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, CRTC, Adherent Tech

Key Segment by Type : Chemical Process, Physical Process

Key Segment by Application : Aerospace, Sporting Goods, Automobiles, Industrial Use, Other Applications

