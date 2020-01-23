China Neurorehabilitation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the China Neurorehabilitation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. China Neurorehabilitation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In 2018, the China Neurorehabilitation market size was 274 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1043 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.46% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the China Neurorehabilitation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neurorehabilitation development in China.

The key players covered in this study

VISHEE

Beijing Bo’ai Hospital

Beijing Rehabilitation Hospital of Capital Medical University

NCC

CHIEFTAIN

Tongji Hospital

Haobro Medical Device

DIH

Sun Java

Aoyang Health

PKUCare Rehabilitation Hospital

Beijing Puhua International Hospital

Xiangyu Medical

Beijing United Family Rehabilitation Hospital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Brain Injury

Spinal Cord Injury

Peripheral Nerve Injury

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

General Hospital

Rehabilitation Specialist Hospital

Community Rehabilitation Center

