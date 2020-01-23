China Neurorehabilitation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the China Neurorehabilitation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. China Neurorehabilitation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the China Neurorehabilitation market size was 274 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1043 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.46% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the China Neurorehabilitation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neurorehabilitation development in China.
The key players covered in this study
VISHEE
Beijing Bo’ai Hospital
Beijing Rehabilitation Hospital of Capital Medical University
NCC
CHIEFTAIN
Tongji Hospital
Haobro Medical Device
DIH
Sun Java
Aoyang Health
PKUCare Rehabilitation Hospital
Beijing Puhua International Hospital
Xiangyu Medical
Beijing United Family Rehabilitation Hospital
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Brain Injury
Spinal Cord Injury
Peripheral Nerve Injury
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
General Hospital
Rehabilitation Specialist Hospital
Community Rehabilitation Center
