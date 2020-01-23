Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation and Global Opportunities With Medical Laboratory Services, Fresenius Medical Care, LabCorp, LifeLabs Unilabs, DaVita Kidney Care, Quest Diagnostics And Many More

The clinical laboratory services market report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Global clinical laboratory services market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Clinical laboratory services accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

A clinical laboratory or the medical laboratory is a place where the various tests are performed on the clinical specimens for obtaining the information regarding the diseases. Clinical laboratories majorly focus on the applied science for the research laboratories that are engaged in offering services related to the various tests performed in the labs. Some of the major players operating in global clinical laboratory services market are

Clinical Laboratory Services, Inc.

LifeLabs Medical Laboratories

Amedes Holding GmbH

Cerba Healthcare

Mayo Foundation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Others: UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference, Labcompare, Alere, Genomic Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., ACM Global Laboratories among others.

The global clinical laboratory services market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. The major clinical laboratory services industry players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand of Target Diseases

Improvements in Clinical Diagnostic Methods

Increasing Need for Early and Precise Disease Diagnosis

Higher Costs of the Techniques

Emerging Nations

Increasing Acceptance of Digital Pathology Platforms

Segmentation:

By test type the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into

Medical microbiology

Clinical chemistry

Hematology

Cytology

Food intolerance test

Human and tumor genetics

Drug abuse testing, and other esoteric tests.

Medical microbiology is further sub-segmented into

Infectious disease testing

Transplant diagnostic testing, and others

Clinical chemistry is further sub-segmented into

Routine chemistry testing

Endocrinology chemistry testing

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) testing

Specialized chemistry testing, and others

Hematology is further sub-segmented into

Routine hematology testing

Specialized hematology testing

Coagulation testing

On the basis of service provider the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into

Independent laboratories

Hospital based laboratories

CROs, and others

On the basis of geography, global clinical laboratory services market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

