Copper Fungicides Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2019 to 2025

QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Copper Fungicides market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into inorganic copper fungicides and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market.

The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.

Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2017. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2017. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2017.

The global Copper Fungicides market is valued at 690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Copper Fungicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Copper Fungicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA

Key Segment by Type : Inorganic Copper Fungicides, Organic Copper Fungicides

Key Segment by Application : Grains, Fruits, Vegetables

