Data Management Platform Market Detailed Analysis Of The Market Structure, Market Trends Along With Growth Forecast To 2026

Report Titled on: Data Management Platform – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

The Data Management Platform Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, and share; market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities; service providers, investors, stakeholders, and key market players. The report provides detailed profile assessments and multi-scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.

Overview of Data Management Platform Market: Global Data Management Platform market accounted for $1,399.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 5,177.5 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Rising adoption of data management platforms among advertisement & PR agencies, increase in the effectiveness of the audience engagements and rise in the use of data management platform among the end users are some of the major factors propelling the market. However, time and resource invested in formulating a strategy for users hinders the market growth.

Scope of the Report: By end user the Publisher segment is anticipated to witness higher growth due to continuous growth in digital marketing technology through different channels such as social, video, and mobile, which is expected to increase revenue of publishers. DMP has several benefits to offer for publishers as they make content more relavant, helps in making the advertisers campaigns perform better and increases the value of the publication and improves content personalization.

Geographically, North America dominated the market due to increase in online customer and internet usage, rise in technological advancements and connected devices.

Data Management Platform market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Adobe Systems

Inc

Cloudera Inc

Cxense ASA

IgnitionOne

Inc

Informatica

KBM Group LLC

Krux Digital Inc

Lotame Solutions Inc

MediaMath Inc

NeuStar

Inc

Oracle Corporation

Rocket Fuel

Inc

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Turn Inc and V12 Group Inc

On the basis of product and end users/applications, this report displays the production, revenue, price, Data Management Platform market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Platform Types Covered: Private Data Management Platforms, Open Data Management Platforms

Data Types Covered: 1st party data, 2nd party data, 3rd party data

Data Sources Covered: CRM Data, Mobile Apps, Mobile Web, POS Data, Social Network, Web Analytics Tools, Other Data Sources, End Users Covered: Media agency, Ad Agencies, Brand/Retailer, Publishers

Data Management Platform Market 2017 Forecast to 2026 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Data Management Platform Market report offers following key points:

Data Management Platform Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Market share analysis of the top industry players .

. Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

Data Management Platform Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Data Management Platform Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

(Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

based on the market estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Data Management Platform market.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

