The FEP coated polyimide film is a heat sealable film which is made by Polyimide film with one side or double side FEP coated. When combined with FEP resin, the Polyimide film remains excellent heat and electrical properties. This kind of film is widely used in high temperature wire manufacturing. In recent years, affected by the global economic slowdown, several of the major development of downstream applications industry has slowed, which has impact on FEP polyimide film.

Due to the excellent properties of the polyimide film, On some occasions, they have similar properties, so some manufacturers directly polyimide film, so this makes the development of FEP polyimide film by a certain degree of restriction at the same time, due to the global few manufacturers produce FEP, which has a negative impact to the industry.

The global FEP Coated Polyimide Film market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on FEP Coated Polyimide Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FEP Coated Polyimide Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont(US)

Kaneka(JP)

Saint-Gobain(FR)

Triton(US)

Sheldahl(US)

WJF Chemicals(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Electronics

Energy

Industrial

