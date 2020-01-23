Ferrous Slag Market Is Predicted To Grow At a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025 – QYResearch

This report studies the Ferrous Slag market. Slag is a broad term covering all non-metallic co products resulting from the separation of a metal from its ore, its chemistry and morphology depends on the metal being produced and the solidification process used. Slags can be broadly categorized as ferrous (iron/steel) and non-ferrous (copper, lead/zinc) depending on the industry from which they come. Depending on the iron and steel production process different slag types can be manufactured like blast furnace slag, basic oxygen furnace slag, electric arc furnace slag, secondary metallurgical slag and other slags.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Ferrous Slag, it consists of 29.28% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 27.74% of the global market. China and Japan together consists of 24.64% of the global Ferrous Slag market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 18.34% of the global Ferrous Slag market.

CRH Group ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Ferrous Slag, occupies 11.86% of the global market share in 2016; While, ArcelorMittal, with a market share of 15.55%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 24.29%s of the global market in 2016. The global Ferrous Slag market is valued at 9790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ferrous Slag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ferrous Slag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NSSMC

Levy

NLMK

ArcelorMittal

Evraz

Tata Steel

CRH

JFE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blast Furnace Slag

Steel Making Slag

Segment by Application

Construction

Cement Production

Agricultural

