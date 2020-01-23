Fire Resistant Fabric Market – Opportunities & Forecasts, 2019–2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 1-29-2019] : Fire resistant fabrics (fire resistant fabrics, flame resistant fabrics, FR fabrics) are textiles that are naturally more resistant to fire than others through chemical treatment or manufactured fireproof fibers.

Fire resistant fabrics are specialized fabrics designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

The global 2015 fire resistant fabric production will reach about 332034 K Sqm from about 270715 K Sqm in 2010.

This industry’s technical barriers is high, the core technology is the development and application of flame retardant polymers.

Enterprise alliance exists, for example: Dupont produce high quality of flame retardant fiber, It has cooperation with textile enterprises by the form of a license agreement. The textile enterprises use the Dupont fiber to make fabrics. Dupont will send one only code to each piece of clothing to sell.

The global Fire Resistant Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Resistant Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Resistant Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The authors of the report profile leading companies such as TenCate, Milliken, Mount Vernon, SSM Industries, Springfield, Carrington, Klopman, Safety Components, Delcotex, Gore, Marina Textil, ITI, Arvind, Waubridge Specialty Fabrics, Schuemer, Xinxiang Xinxing, Xinxiang Yulong, Xinxiang Xinke, Xinxiang Zhuocheng, Hangzhou Xiangjun, Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric, Xinxiang Jinghong, Xinxiang Yijia

Segment by Regions are North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type Inherent Fire Resistant Fabric, Treated Fire Resistant Fabric

Segment by Application Clothing, Home Textiles, Public Utility, Others

