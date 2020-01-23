Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market Is Supposed To Grow At a CAGR of 3.0% During 2019-2025

Fire-resistant hydraulic fluids are specially formulated lubricants that are more difficult to ignite and do not propagate a flame from an ignition source. Fire resistant should not be confused with fire proof, as fire resistant fluids will still ignite and burn given specific conditions. Currently, there are many companies in the world can produce fire resistant hydraulic fluids product, mainly concentrating in North America, Europe and Asia. The production of fire resistant hydraulic fluids increased from 247.84 K MT in 2012 to 295.98 K MT in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and China are the main consumption regions. In 2017, the three regions consumed about 76.26% fire resistant hydraulic fluids. As for the applications, among various fields, consumption volume from Metallurgy is the largest. In 2017, Metallurgy industry consumed 123.25 K MT fire resistant hydraulic fluids.

The global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids market is valued at 1360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Quaker

Eastman

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

Shell

Chevron

Lanxess (Chemtura)

BASF

Idemitsu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HFA

HFB

HFC

HFD

Segment by Application

Mining

Metallurgy

Marine/Offshore

Aviation

