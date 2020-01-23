Fitness Equipment Market Growth, Trend And Forecast 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Fitness Equipment.

The Global Fitness Equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Cybex,ICON Health and Fitness,Nautilus,Paramount,Precor,Technogym

Fitness equipment are used for physical exercises for managing weight, improving physical stamina, and developing muscular strength. The most commonly used cardiovascular equipment are treadmills, elliptical, and stationary bikes. They stimulate the heart rate as well as help in burning excess body fat and maintaining the overall health and fitness. Strength training equipment are used to gain muscular strength and improve one’s appearance and personality. They comprise free weights and other strength machines.

The development of wearable technology and incorporation of smart devices in fitness machines and gyms is boosting the fitness equipment market demand. Connected devices, such as activity trackers & smart watches, track the consumers’ performance and actual exercise timings. Moreover, the development of smart gyms and increasing consumption of household fitness machines add up to the high demand. Several manufacturers have launched smart exercising machines, such as Bluetooth dumbbells & connected rowing machines, to enhance the consumer experiences. For instance, Peloton introduced its home cardio bike that comprises a 22-inch touch screen display and supports the iOS application for tracking the performance.

Fitness Equipment Market, by Types:

Treadmill

Waist Machine

Body Building Machine

Other

Fitness Equipment Market, by Applications:

Household

Commercial

Other

