Foundry Silica Sand Market 2018 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global Foundry Silica Sand market status and forecast, categorizes the global Foundry Silica Sand market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Terengganu Silica Consortium
Sibelco Australia
Syarikat Sebangun
Unimin Corporation
Fairmount Minerals
U.S. Silica
Mitsubishi
Toyota Tsusho
Tochu
Tokai Kogyo
JFE Mineral
Toyoura Keiseki Kogyo
Chin Ching Group
Premier Silica LLC
Minco Corp
FiCO
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Quartz Sand
Feldspar Sand
Clay Sand
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Molding
Core
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Foundry Silica Sand capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Foundry Silica Sand manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Foundry Silica Sand Manufacturers
Foundry Silica Sand Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Foundry Silica Sand Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Foundry Silica Sand market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Foundry Silica Sand Market Research Report 2018
1 Foundry Silica Sand Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry Silica Sand
1.2 Foundry Silica Sand Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Foundry Silica Sand Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Quartz Sand
1.2.3 Feldspar Sand
Clay Sand
1.3 Global Foundry Silica Sand Segment by Application
1.3.1 Foundry Silica Sand Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Molding
1.3.3 Core
1.4 Global Foundry Silica Sand Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Foundry Silica Sand (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………..
7 Global Foundry Silica Sand Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Terengganu Silica Consortium
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Terengganu Silica Consortium Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Sibelco Australia
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Sibelco Australia Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Syarikat Sebangun
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Syarikat Sebangun Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Unimin Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Unimin Corporation Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Fairmount Minerals
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Fairmount Minerals Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 U.S. Silica
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 U.S. Silica Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Mitsubishi
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Mitsubishi Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Toyota Tsusho
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Toyota Tsusho Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Tochu
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Tochu Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Tokai Kogyo
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Foundry Silica Sand Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Tokai Kogyo Foundry Silica Sand Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 JFE Mineral
7.12 Toyoura Keiseki Kogyo
7.13 Chin Ching Group
7.14 Premier Silica LLC
7.15 Minco Corp
7.16 FiCO
Continued….
