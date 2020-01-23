Glass Fiber Composites Market 2018 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Glass Fiber Composites market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glass Fiber Composites market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3602249-global-glass-fiber-composites-market-research-report-2018

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Owens Corning

PPG

Lanxess

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Marine

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Glass Fiber Composites capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Glass Fiber Composites manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers

Glass Fiber Composites Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Glass Fiber Composites Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Glass Fiber Composites market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2018

1 Glass Fiber Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Composites

1.2 Glass Fiber Composites Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

1.4 Global Glass Fiber Composites Segment by Application

1.4.1 Glass Fiber Composites Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Construction & Infrastructure

1.3.7 Marine

1.3.8 Others

1.5 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Glass Fiber Composites (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Glass Fiber Composites Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Glass Fiber Composites Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

7 Global Glass Fiber Composites Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Glass Fiber Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Composites Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Glass Fiber Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Composites Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 PPG

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Glass Fiber Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 PPG Glass Fiber Composites Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Glass Fiber Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3602249-global-glass-fiber-composites-market-research-report-2018

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)