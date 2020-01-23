The Glass Partition is glasses used as the walls or doors in constructions，glass partitions are mainly used in interior spaces. The Glass Partition walls are the walls made of glass panels, some of them have sound proof and fire resistance features. The materials of the glass partition are the tempered glass, or glass combined with other materials. The large downstream demand for Glass Partition Wall has been and still remains fairly stable. The global market size for glass partition wall reached 14594.44 Million USD in 2016 from 9678.36 Million USD in 2012.

North America ranks the top in terms of market size of Glass Partition Wall, it alone consists of 40.22% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 30.51% of the global market. China and Japan together consists of 20.36%of the global Glass Partition Wall market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies only 8.91% of the global glass partition wall market.

Dormakaba ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Glass Partition Wall, occupies 8.46% of the global market share in 2016; While, Hufcor, with a market share of 6.72%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 29.82% of the global market in 2016. The global Glass Partition Wall market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Partition Wall volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Partition Wall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lindner-group

Optima

Dormakaba

Hufcor

AXIS

Jeld Wen

Maars

IMT

CARVART

JEB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Movable Partition

Sliding doors

Demountable

Acoustical glass

Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Industrial Buildings

