Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales Market Report 2019

In this report, the Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 6782.80 Million USD in 2018 and will reach 9652.75 Million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Acrylic Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Acrylic Adhesives market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Asia Pacific Other, and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers covered in this report

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Segment by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Pacific Other

Row

