Global Carbon Fiber Geogrid Market 2019 – 2025: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report

Carbon fibre geogrid is a geogrid made of carbon fibre yarns. Adhesion. The property by means of which a geosynthetic sticks to the surface of the road and or binder. Binder. A liquid comprised of bitumen, either in its natural condition or modified in some way.

Carbon fiber geogrids industry concentration is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, Taiwan and China manufacturers. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong province. Feicheng Lianyi and Shandong Sanhe Fiber Industry are two big manufacturers. Also there are many small companies distributed in southeast, southwest and central regions of China.

Due to the improvement of material properties of glass fiber and polyethylene, most of the carbon fiber Geogrids are gradually replaced by Parking Lot or Marina materials. Global carbon fiber geogrids production decreased from 2555 K Sqm in 2013 to 2266 K Sqm in 2017, with an average decrease rate of 3%.

The industry is highly affected by the policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more governments pay attention to improvement of living standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Haining Anjie Composite Material, Shandong Sanhe Fiber Industry, Feicheng Lianyi, Taian Modern Plastic

Key Segment by Type : Biaxial Geogrids, Uniaxial Geogrids

Key Segment by Application : Lab Research, Railways & Highways, Parking Lot or Marina

