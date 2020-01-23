Global E-passport and E-visa Market By Classifications, Applications and Market Overview 2018-2025
E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. An e-visa or electronic visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. These are advanced forms of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered Cardlogic, Infineon Technologies, Oberthur Technologies, Safran Identity and Security, Muhlbauer Group, Ask, Iris, Datacard Group and Eastcompeace.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- E-passport Chip
- System Integration
- Biometrics
- RFID
- PKI
Market segment by Application, split into
- Leisure Travel
- Business Travel
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview of E-passport and E-visa
2 Global E-passport and E-visa Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global E-passport and E-visa Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
7 China E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
10 India E-passport and E-visa Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 E-passport and E-visa Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
