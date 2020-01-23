Global Edible Seaweed Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Edible Seaweed Market

The global Edible Seaweed market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edible Seaweed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edible Seaweed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Edible Seaweed in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Edible Seaweed manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seakura

Kelpak

Seagate Products

Cargill

Irish Seaweeds

AlgAran

Dakini Tidal Wilds

Wild Irish Sea Veg

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

Xunshan Group

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Red Algae

Brown Algae

Green Algae

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Cosmetic and Medicine

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Edible Seaweed

1.1 Definition of Edible Seaweed

1.2 Edible Seaweed Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edible Seaweed Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Red Algae

1.2.3 Brown Algae

1.2.4 Green Algae

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Edible Seaweed Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Edible Seaweed Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Feed

1.3.4 Cosmetic and Medicine

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Edible Seaweed Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Edible Seaweed Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Edible Seaweed Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Edible Seaweed Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

………..

8 Edible Seaweed Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Seakura

8.1.1 Seakura Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Seakura Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Seakura Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Kelpak

8.2.1 Kelpak Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Kelpak Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Kelpak Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Seagate Products

8.3.1 Seagate Products Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Seagate Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Seagate Products Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Cargill

8.4.1 Cargill Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Cargill Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Cargill Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Irish Seaweeds

8.5.1 Irish Seaweeds Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Irish Seaweeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Irish Seaweeds Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 AlgAran

8.6.1 AlgAran Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 AlgAran Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 AlgAran Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Dakini Tidal Wilds

8.7.1 Dakini Tidal Wilds Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Dakini Tidal Wilds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Dakini Tidal Wilds Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Wild Irish Sea Veg

8.8.1 Wild Irish Sea Veg Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Wild Irish Sea Veg Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Wild Irish Sea Veg Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

8.9.1 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

8.10.1 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology Edible Seaweed Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology Edible Seaweed Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

8.12 Xunshan Group

8.13 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

8.14 Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

8.15 Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Continued….

