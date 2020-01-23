Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market is valued at 1915.14 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2803.56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.58% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At the company level, this report focuses on the production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
GE
Draeger
Atom Medical
Medtronic
Natus Medical
Lowenstein
Vyaire Medical
Acutronic
Hamilton Medical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of World
Segment by Type
Thermoregulation Devices
Phototherapy Devices
Neonatal Monitoring Systems
Respiratory Assistance Devices
Others
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics
Others
