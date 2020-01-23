Global Rawinsonde Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Rawinsonde Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rawinsonde Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rawinsonde-sales-market-report-2019
A radiosonde is a battery-powered telemetry instrument carried into the atmosphere usually by a weather balloon that measures various atmospheric parameters and transmits them by radio to a ground receiver. Modern radiosondes measure or calculate the following variables: altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both wind speed and wind direction), cosmic ray readings at high altitude and geographical position (latitude/longitude). Radiosondes measuring ozone concentration are known as ozonesondes.
The global Rawinsonde market was valued at 96.77 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 164.76 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Rawinsonde market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rawinsonde market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major Rawinsonde manufacturers covered in this report
Vaisala
Lockheed Martin
Shanghai Changwang
Meteomodem
GRAW Radiosondes GmbH
Meteolabor
InterMet Systems
Meisei Electric
S S Trading
Jinyang Industrial
Yankee Environmental
Segment by Type
With GRUAN Data Product
No GRUAN Data Product
Segment by Application
Weather Stations
Military Agencies
Other
In view of regional level, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
