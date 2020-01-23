Global Rawinsonde Sales Market Report 2019

In this report, the Global Rawinsonde Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rawinsonde Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A radiosonde is a battery-powered telemetry instrument carried into the atmosphere usually by a weather balloon that measures various atmospheric parameters and transmits them by radio to a ground receiver. Modern radiosondes measure or calculate the following variables: altitude, pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind (both wind speed and wind direction), cosmic ray readings at high altitude and geographical position (latitude/longitude). Radiosondes measuring ozone concentration are known as ozonesondes.

The global Rawinsonde market was valued at 96.77 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 164.76 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% during 2019-2025.

Major Rawinsonde manufacturers covered in this report

Vaisala

Lockheed Martin

Shanghai Changwang

Meteomodem

GRAW Radiosondes GmbH

Meteolabor

InterMet Systems

Meisei Electric

S S Trading

Jinyang Industrial

Yankee Environmental

Segment by Type

With GRUAN Data Product

No GRUAN Data Product

Segment by Application

Weather Stations

Military Agencies

Other

In view of regional level, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

