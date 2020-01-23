Global Rubber Compound Sales Market Report 2019

In this report, the Global Rubber Compound Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rubber Compound Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Rubber Compound market is valued at USD 8531 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11083 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the global Rubber Compound market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rubber Compound market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major Rubber Compound manufacturers covered in this report

Hexpol Compounding

PHOENIX Compounding

Cooper Standard

Hutchinson

Polymer-Technik Elbe

Elastomix

AirBoss of America

Chunghe Compounding

Dongjue Silicone Group

KRAIBURG Holding GmbH

Preferred Compounding

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Guanlian

American Phoenix

Haiyu Rubber

Dyna-Mix

Katosansho

TSRC

Shin-Etsu

Condor Compounds GmbH

Siamnavakam

Comet

Segment by Type

EPDM Compounding

SBR Compounding

BR Compounding

Natural Rubber Compounding

NBR Compounding

Silicone Rubber Compounding

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Wire & Cable

Footwear

Others

In view of regional level, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

