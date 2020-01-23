Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Industry Research Report Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2025
In this report, the Global Sodium Hydrosulfide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sodium Hydrosulfide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Sodium Hydrosulfide production value was increased to 574.98 million US$ from 532.91 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 785.36 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 4.56% between 2018 and 2025. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Hydrosulfide.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Sodium Hydrosulfide, presents the global Sodium Hydrosulfide market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Sodium Hydrosulfide capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Sodium Hydrosulfide by regions and application. The key regions like China, USA, South America, Europe, Japan, India, etc.
China
USA
South America
Europe
Japan
India
Others
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Genesis Energy
Fosfoquim
Nouryon
Shandong Linyi Minyu Chemical
Shandong Efirm
Tangshan Fengshi
Tianjin RUISITE International Trade
Sankyo Kasei
Chemical Products Corporation
ChemChina
Domngying Sanxie
Tessenderlo Kerley
Gansu Winshine Metallurgy Chemicals
Chaitanya Chemicals
Nagao
Quadrimex Chemical
Market Segment by Product Type
Solid Sodium Hydrosulfid
Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfid
Market Segment by Application
Copper Flotation
Pulp & Paper
Chemical & Dye
Others
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
SEA
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Peru
Zambia
Congo
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
