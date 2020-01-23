Growing Research Demand For Microalgae Market; Industry Witness advanced Growth by 2025

The report “Microalgae Market”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial expansion in the recent years and is projected to grow extensively over the forecast period.

Microalgae are also known as microphytes are microscopic algae found in marine systems & fresh water. Microalgae are unicellular species found individually on in groups. Microalgae vary in size from some few micrometers to few hundred micrometers. Microalgae are rich source of fiber, proteins, enzymes & carbohydrates which makes them food source.

Scope of the Report-2019:

Microalgae Market By Product Type (Dunaliella Salina, Spirulina and Chlorella), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Food and Feed Industry, Chemical Industry and Other Industrial Applications) and Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Hyper Market/Super Market and Retail Stores) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Microalgae Market -2019 -Competitive Insights:

E.I.D- Parry (India) Limited

Taau Australia Pvt. Ltd.

Cyanotech Corporation

Algae.Tec Limited

DIC Corporation

Cellana LLC

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

TerraVia Holdings Inc.

…

Key Growth Booster of Market-2019:

Biomass produced from Microalgae is used in many nutritional supplements, in the form of liquids, tablets & capsules. Microalgae are also used as natural food color in food stuffs like pasta, snacks or drinks. Scientific & technical advancements related to production & extraction. Therefore, the Microalgae Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Microalgae Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Microalgae Market Classification:

Microalgae Market, By Product Type

Dunaliella Salina

Spirulina

Chlorella

Microalgae Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Food and Feed Industry

Chemical Industry

Other Industrial Applications

Microalgae Market, By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Hyper Market/Super Market

Retail Stores

Microalgae Market-2019-Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On a global front, the Microalgae Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Major TOC of Microalgae Market:

Chapter-1, Introduction

1.1. Report Description

Chapter-2, Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter-3, Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

…

Chapter-10, Global Microalgae Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.1. Global Microalgae Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.2. Top 5 Microalgae Manufacturer Market Share

10.3. Market Competition Trend

Chapter-11, Microalgae Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Microalgae Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Microalgae Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2.1. North America Microalgae Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.1. United States Microalgae Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.2. Canada Microalgae Market Forecast (2018-2025)

