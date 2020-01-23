Helicopter Blades Market Demands and Growth Prediction 2019 to 2023

Helicopter Blades Market

The demand for helicopters in both commercial and military sectors has been increasing gradually. Commercial helicopters are now being used in different areas, like tourism, medical and emergency rescue services, transportation, law enforcement and offshore helicopter services. In the military segment, contracts comprising of high amounts are being awarded for the military helicopter manufacturers. Geographically, in the primary market for military helicopters, the US, military helicopter procurements are being done aggressively. This increase in demand for helicopters can increase the production of new helicopter blades by the OEMs. Also, the aftermarket services for the helicopter blades can drive the market for the helicopter blades during the forecast period.

3D Printing Technology Driving the Helicopter Blade Market:

The rise in usage of helicopters is anticipated to increase the aftermarket activity, which will also drive the market for helicopter blades in the years to come. Advancements in technology and materials are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The use of 3D printed parts has been increasing over the years. 3D printing is mainly used for accelerating product development and customization of existing products. 3D printing is extensively used in the field of Aerospace since its origin as a rapid prototyping tool. Now-a-days, the process is not only used for product design but also for producing end parts and for maintenance operations. The tooling costs are reduced to a large extent by using 3D printing. In 2015, Automated Dynamics utilized Stratasys FDM-based (Fused Deposition Modeling) 3D printing to manufacture helicopter blade prototypes. The company said that this process will reduce tooling costs by 60-70%.

Top Leading Companies are: Kaman Corporation, Ducommun Incorporated, The Boeing Company, Carson Helicopters, Inc., and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

May 2017: Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has received a USD 37.6 million contract from the US Department of Defense for the refurbishment and overhaul of 381 UH-60 tail rotor blades. The entire work is expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

Mar 2015: Kaman Corporation announced that its Aerosystems division (Kaman) has been awarded an extension to its current contract with Bell Helicopter for military rotor blade components for the Bell UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters. This five-year follow-on contract IS expected to be valued at more than USD 25 million.

Growing Demand from the Military Sector:

In helicopter blade market segmented by application, military helicopter blades segment hold the maximum revenue share, followed by commercial helicopter blades, due to the wide usage of the helicopters in military applications by virtue of their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. Military segment of helicopter blade market is also expected to continue their dominance in the market during the forecast period. There was a gradual increase in the military spending by various countries of the world. The growth in military expenditure will in turn help the revenue generation for the helicopter blade manufacturers as new helicopter blades will be manufactured alongside the helicopters, which will be driving the market for military helicopter blades in the years to come.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

