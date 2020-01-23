Hydroxyapatite Ceramics Market Is Presumed To Reach 190 Million USD by The End of 2025
Hydroxyapatite (Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2; HA) is a major inorganic component of human hard tissue such as bones and teeth. As HA ceramics can bond to natural bone, sintered HA ceramics have been used as bone-repairing materials. At present, the major manufacturers of Hydroxyapatite Ceramics are concentrated in Orchid, Fluidinova, Bio-Rad, Sigma Graft, Zimmer Biomet, Nano Interface Technology, Prodways, Plasma Biotal, etc.
Hydroxyapatite Ceramics is the most widely accepted biomaterial for the repair and reconstruction of bone tissue defects. It has all the characteristic features of biomaterials. So hydroxyapatite downstream is wide and recently Hydroxyapatite Ceramics has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Orthopaedic, Dental, Biochemical Research and others.
The global Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Hydroxyapatite Ceramics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxyapatite Ceramics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948188/global-hydroxyapatite-ceramics-market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Orchid
Fluidinova
Bio-Rad
Sigma Graft
Zimmer Biomet
Nano Interface Technology
Prodways
Plasma Biotal
Shanghai Bio-lu Biomaterials
CAM Bioceramics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Porous Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
Dense Hydroxyapatite Ceramics
Segment by Application
Orthopaedic
Dental
Biochemical Research
Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report
Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report
Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report
Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports
Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report
Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/28257126d0f38842c11a974d95d72aee,0,1,Global%20Hydroxyapatite%20Ceramics%20Market%252C%20Forecast%20to%202025
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
Contact US:
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
Los Angeles, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com