Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market Overview and Scope 2019 to 2023

Inductive and LVDT Sensors Market

The current market scenario indicates a significant growth in the usage of inductive and LVDT sensors across a diverse field of applications, such as proximity warning systems, automobile parking systems, and monitoring and measurement systems, among others. The increasing adoption rate of sensors across electronics systems also tends to gradually contribute to the growth of the market. The progress of automation in the production processes is the major growth stimulus to the market. Moreover, rapid development of safety and security systems, in addition to the developments in driving assistance systems, as well as electric vehicles, stimulate the demand for inductive & LVDT sensors.

European market for Inductive and LVDT Sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.84% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

Rising Demand for Industrial Automation to Propel the Sensors Growth:

Industrial automation is an efficient solution to the high requirements of product quality, along with high reliability in high-volume production. Conveyor lines, machine tools for safety interlock, sequencing, and jam detection are some of the functions of sensors. Inductive and capacitive sensor heads are more common as compared to other sensors in the industrial automation process. The ease of integration into machinery of all types, along with maximum robustness and operability in harsh environmental conditions, are other positives of inductive sensors. Robotics, which complete the process with controllable speeds and high quality, are frequently used in the industrial automation process. Use of proximity sensors to limit contact in processing is the main function of sensors in the industry automation process. In the industrial arena, the application of these sensors is not limited to proximity detection.

Top Leading Companies are: RDP ELECTROSENSE, INC., IFM EFECTOR, INC., MICRO-EPSILON, TRANS-TEK, INC., COPPER INSTRUMENTS, KENYENCE CORPORATION, COMPTROL INCORPORATED, BRUNSWICK INSTRUMENT, LLC, OMEGA ENGINEERING, INC., AMETEK SOLARTRON METROLOGY, P3 AMERICA, INC., TE CONNECTIVITY LTD, MEASUREMENT, SPECIALTIES, INC., and AMERICAN SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

August 2017 – Micro-Epsilon, in addition to the M12 design, launched the compact eddyNCDT 3001 eddy current inductive sensor M18 with measuring ranges of 6 mm and 8 mm. These ranges open new areas of use. The sensors are protected to IP67 and so are universally applicable in automation, machine building, and machine design. Moreover, these sensors are temperature-compensated up to 70C.

Automotive Applications to Create a Huge Demand for Inductive and LVDT Sensors:

The growth of application areas for sensors in the automotive industry can be attributed to the growing awareness of consumer safety and government regulations on manufacturing, making their usage a necessity in some cases. With the increasing deployment of electronic equipment in vehicles, inductive sensors are finding numerous fields of application. Ruggedness, compact design, and favorable prices are regarded as basic requirements for applications in the automotive sector. It has been estimated that on an average, about 60-90 sensors are incorporated in a single vehicle for different functions. With the growing market for electric and hybrid cars, an upsurge in general awareness toward passenger safety has led to this average in the number of sensors, which is expected to go above 170 over the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

