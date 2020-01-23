Instant Adhesive Market Is Projected To Grow At a CAGR of 7.5% During 2019-2025

This report studies the Instant Adhesive market, they are typically used for fast, reliable, high-performance bonding of numerous materials in just seconds.

North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 22.31% in 2012 and 21.10% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.21%. China ranked the second market with the market share of 21.35% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Instant Adhesive is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate.

Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for medical, transportation and electric industries. Its miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry are fueling the demand for instant adhesives. Instant Adhesive companies are mainly from United States and Europe, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are Henkel, 3M, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., with the revenue market share of 20.07%, 11.43% and 10.36% in 2016.

The growth of the instant adhesives market is largely driven by their increased demand from the medical and transportation segments. Manufacturers of instant adhesives are trying to cater to this increased demand for instant adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to expansion of their businesses. However, low durability and high cost of instant adhesives compared to other types of adhesives is restricting the growth of the global instant adhesives market.

The global Instant Adhesive market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Instant Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel AG & Company

3M Company

Toagosei

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Bostik SA

Huntsman Corporation

Permabond LLC.

Lord Corporation

Parson Adhesives

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesive

Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive

Segment by Application

Electronics

Woodworking

Transportation

