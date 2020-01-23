Integrated Workplace Management System Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. IWMS technology as an advanced technology platform designed to help leading organizations manage their RE/FM and asset portfolio more effectively. IWMS solution are commonly packaged as a full integrated suite or as individual modules that can be scaled over time.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered IBM, Oracle, Trimble Navigation, Planon, Accruent, Archibus, NJW Limited, Indus Systems, FM Systems, Ioffice and MCS.

The environment and energy management is witnessing higher adoption due to strict mandates; however, the real estate management solution is expected to witness higher investments in the future because of massive increase in infrastructure developments across APAC and MEA. Nevertheless, with the increase in technological adoption and global spending toward information management, the Integrated Workplace Management System market is expected to witness a high growth rate.

The analysis shows that the spending on IWMS is increasing globally due to the increasing adoption of cloud platforms, especially in the developing regions. North America is projected to dominate the Integrated Workplace Management System market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of IWMS solutions and services in the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The primary driving forces for this growth are increased technological spending in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations and Services Management

Real Estate Management

Environmental and Energy Management

Facility Management

Project Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Sector

Telecommunications and IT

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

