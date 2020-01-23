Integrated Workplace Management System Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. IWMS technology as an advanced technology platform designed to help leading organizations manage their RE/FM and asset portfolio more effectively. IWMS solution are commonly packaged as a full integrated suite or as individual modules that can be scaled over time.
Get Free Sample Copy of Report at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-integrated-workplace-management-system-market-132307
This report focuses on the global top players, covered IBM, Oracle, Trimble Navigation, Planon, Accruent, Archibus, NJW Limited, Indus Systems, FM Systems, Ioffice and MCS.
The environment and energy management is witnessing higher adoption due to strict mandates; however, the real estate management solution is expected to witness higher investments in the future because of massive increase in infrastructure developments across APAC and MEA. Nevertheless, with the increase in technological adoption and global spending toward information management, the Integrated Workplace Management System market is expected to witness a high growth rate.
The analysis shows that the spending on IWMS is increasing globally due to the increasing adoption of cloud platforms, especially in the developing regions. North America is projected to dominate the Integrated Workplace Management System market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and early adoption of IWMS solutions and services in the region. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The primary driving forces for this growth are increased technological spending in countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Operations and Services Management
- Real Estate Management
- Environmental and Energy Management
- Facility Management
- Project Management
Market segment by Application, split into
- Public Sector
- Telecommunications and IT
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Real Estate and Construction
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Education
- Others
Browse Complete Report with Full TOC at https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-integrated-workplace-management-system-market-132307
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview of Integrated Workplace Management System
2 Global Integrated Workplace Management System Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
7 China Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
10 India Integrated Workplace Management System Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 Integrated Workplace Management System Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
Place Direct Purchase Order of Integrated Workplace Management System Market at https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-integrated-workplace-management-system-market-132307/one
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Contact Info:
Name: Research For Markets
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 8000-4182-37