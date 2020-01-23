Integration Platform as a Service Market Growth and Development for Global Regions 2018-2025

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is a suite of cloud services enabling development, execution and governance of integration flows connecting any combination of on premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications and data within individual or across multiple organizations.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Dell Boomi, Informatica, Mulesoft, Snaplogic, Celigo, IBM, Oracle, Jitterbit, Scribe Software, Dbsync, Flowgear and SAP.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Integration Platform as a Service market. Factors such as rising need for advanced integration services and shifting of workload to cloud environment are also driving the demand for iPaaS, globally.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer goods and retail

Education

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Integration Platform as a Service

2 Global Integration Platform as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Integration Platform as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

7 China Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

10 India Integration Platform as a Service Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Integration Platform as a Service Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

