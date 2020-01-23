Intelligent Transportation System Market 2025 Key Manufacturers Analysis

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks. On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International, Cubic, Q-Free, Efkon, Flir Systems, Denso, Geotoll, Electricfeel, Doublemap, Bestmile and Nutonomy.

North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Intelligent Traffic Control

Collision Avoidance

Parking Management

Passenger Information Management

Ticketing Management

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automotive Telematics

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Transportation System

2 Global Intelligent Transportation System Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

7 China Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

10 India Intelligent Transportation System Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Intelligent Transportation System Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

