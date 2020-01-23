Ionomer Market is projected to Grow Substantially by 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 29, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Ionomer market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

An ionomer is a polymer that comprises repeat units of both electrically neutral repeating units and a fraction of ionized units (usually no more than 15 mole percent) covalently bonded to the polymer backbone as pendant group moieties. This means that most ionomers are copolymers of the neutral segments and the ionized units, which usually consist of carboxylic acid groups. The classification of a polymer as an ionomer depends on the level of substitution of ionic groups as well as how the ionic groups are incorporated into the polymer structure.

The global Ionomer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as DuPont, Dow (SK), Honeywell, Asahi Kasei and Exxon Chemical Company. At present, DuPont is the world leader, holding 37.64% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Ionomer increases from 18670 MT in 2013 to 26563 MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Ionomer consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 32.73% of global consumption of Ionomer.

The global Ionomer market is valued at 370 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ionomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ionomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Los Angeles, United State, Jan 28, 2019 (satPRnews) – QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Ionomer market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

The global Ionomer market report covers scope and product overview to define the key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by the regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Ionomer market in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in global Ionomer market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948416/global-ionomer-market

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : DuPont, Dow (SK), Honeywell, Asahi Kasei, Exxon Chemical Company, Asahi Glass, Solvay, Dongyue Group

Key Segment by Type : EAA copolymers, PFSA Ionomer, Other

Key Segment by Application : Golf Ball Covers, Food Packaging, Cosmetics and Medical Device Packaging, Others

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights at:https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a59102eefc87f0697250086efafbb982,0,1,Global%20Ionomer%20Market%20Analysis%20&%20Trends%20to%202025

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com