ISLAMIC BANKING SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023
Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing). Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam (“sinful and prohibited”).
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Islamic Banking Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Islamic Banking Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Islamic banking software refers to the banking software that functions according to the Shariah norms for managing and monitoring banking operations.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ITS
Oracle
Path Solutions
Temenos
AutoSoft Dynamics
BML Istisharat
EdgeVerve
ICS Financial Systems
Infopro
Infrasoft Technologies
Intertech
Millennium Information Solution
Misys
Nucleus Software Exports
SAB
Silverlake Axis
Sopra Banking Software
Tata Consultancy Services
Virmati Software & Telecommunications
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Clould-based
On-Premise
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail Islamic banking software
Corporate Islamic banking software
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Islamic Banking Software Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Islamic Banking Software
1.2 Classification of Islamic Banking Software by Types
1.2.1 Global Islamic Banking Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Islamic Banking Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Clould-based
1.2.4 On-Premise
1.3 Global Islamic Banking Software Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Islamic Banking Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Retail Islamic banking software
1.3.3 Corporate Islamic banking software
1.4 Global Islamic Banking Software Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Islamic Banking Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Islamic Banking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Islamic Banking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Islamic Banking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Islamic Banking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Islamic Banking Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Islamic Banking Software (2013-2023)
