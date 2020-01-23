IT SPENDING BY 3PL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Spending by 3PL market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending by 3PL market by product type and applications/end industries.

A 3PL (third-party logistics) provider offers outsourced logistics services, which encompass anything that involves management of one or more facets of procurement and fulfillment activities. In business, 3PL has a broad meaning that applies to any service contract that involves storing or shipping items. A 3PL service may be a single provider, such as transportation or warehouse storage, or it can be a systemwide bundle of services capable of handling supply chain management.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM

TCS

3PLCentral

AegisBridge Solution

Camelot 3PL Software

ClickSoftware

FieldOne Systems

Geneva Systems

IFS

Infosys

iTracker

JDA

Manhattan Associates

Servicemax

System Logic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT services

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Freight Management System

Field Service Management System

Warehouse Management System

Transportation Management System

SCM and Procurement Management System

