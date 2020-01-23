Kiwi Fruit Market Demand and Global Sales 2019 to 2023

Kiwi Fruit Market

World kiwi fruit production is concentrated in the hands of a few countries. The top ten producing countries contribute over 95% of the overall world production while the top five producing countries hold an 85% share. The world kiwi fruit industry has been transforming over the years with robust growth as a result of growing population, changing consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness among the people.

Demand for kiwi fruit has been witnessing a substantial surge in Asia-Pacific over the past few years. The major producers in the Asia-Pacific region are New Zealand and China. The New Zealand had celebrated a bumper year in 2015 with a production of 475,000 metric ton.

New Zealand The Largest Exporter of Kiwi Fruit:

New Zealand is the largest exporter of kiwi fruit in the world, exporting around 583.2 thousand metric ton in the year 2016, which was worth USD 1.19 billion. In 2015, New Zealand exported kiwi fruit to more than 50 countries. Three of these exporting countries imported more than USD 100 million and all these countries were in Asia. As far as the imports are concerned, New Zealand imports a very small amount of kiwi into the country, when compared to world statistics.

China The Largest Producer of Kiwi Fruit:

The largest producer of kiwi fruit is China with total production of 2.4 million metric ton in the year 2016 which is more the 50% of the total kiwi production globally. Kiwi is cultivated in the southwestern mountainous areas and in the provinces of Shaanxi and Sichuan in China. Since kiwi is native to China it is able to produce more varieties of kiwi than any other country in the world. Major importers of Chinese kiwi include Japan, Russia, Korea, and France.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

