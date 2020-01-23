L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride Market Is Supposed To Reach 630 Million USD by The End of 2025 – QYResearch

L-cysteine is a proteinogenic amino acid contributing to building protein and includes the element sulphur. It can be synthesised in the human liver and is therefore not an essential amino acid. While L-cysteine hydrochloride is a less popular supplementalform of the amino acid L-cysteine. Currently, there are several companies in the world can produce l-cysteine product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Wacker, Nippon Rika, Ajinomoto, Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem, etc. The production of l-cysteine increased from 12187 Tonnes in 2011 to 14066 Tonnes in 2015, with an average growth rate of 3.72%. Global l-cysteine capacity utilization rate remained at around 83% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.56% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. L-cysteine product can be classified into two types: L- Cysteine and L-Cysteine Hydrochloride. L-Cysteine Hydrochloride is widely used in food industry, while L- Cysteine mainly used in pharmaceutical industry. Survey results showed that l-cysteine take 32% of the market. Currently, there are two kinds of commonly used production process of l-cysteine. It includes chemical synthesis and biological fermentation.

Due to the different process, the major raw materials for l-cysteine are different. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of l-cysteine industry. We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall L- Cysteine and Its Hydrochloride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker

Nippon Rika

Ajinomoto

Bachem

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Wuxi Bikang

Donboo Amino Acid

Premium Ingredient

Longteng Biotechnology

Haitian Amino Acid

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Cysteine

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics Industry

Animal Feed

Beverage

