Legal Cannabis – Global Market Outlook 2019 to 2022

“Global Legal Cannabis Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2022)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the legal cannabis market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global legal cannabis market by value and by region. The report also includes regional analysis of the US, Canada and the international legal cannabis market. The report also provides detailed regional analysis of legal cannabis market by value, by segments and includes in-depth segment analysis as well. Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global legal cannabis market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the legal cannabis market are mCig, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals and Arena Pharmaceuticals. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

This independent 40 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With tables and figures examining the Legal Cannabis market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022.

Cannabis is a genus of flowering plants which includes three varieties or species: Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica and Cannabis ruderalis. Cannabis is used for a variety of purposes such as for fiber, for seed and seed oils and for recreational and medical purposes. Cannabis can be consumed by using various methods such as smoking, vaporization or consumed in the form of edibles, cannabis oils and tinctures or as raw cannabis. The cannabis plant contains various active chemicals known as cannabinoids which are found with other active chemicals such as terpenoids and flavonoids. Cannabis is consumed by recreational users for a lot of purposes including pain relief, better sleep, relaxing or for the treatment of anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma and depression.

The global legal cannabis market has been segmented on the basis of type, chemical derivatives, end-use, product type and medical applications. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Chemical derivatives of cannabis includes tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) and hybrid. Various end-users of the legal cannabis market are pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others. On the basis of product type, the legal cannabis market is segmented into buds, oil and tinctures. Cannabis also has some medical applications and is used in the treatment of various diseases such as chronic pain, arthritis, migraine, cancers and other diseases.

The global legal cannabis market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2022). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising investments in the cannabis industry, growth of vaporizer market, growing number of medical cannabis patients, rapid cannabis legalization, rising cannabis consumption etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of banking and financial services, complex distribution and marketing process and high taxes.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of Legal Cannabis market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in Legal Cannabis Market Carrier.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

