Lignin Products Market Is Predicted To Grow At a CAGR of 8.8% During 2019-2025

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources. Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

The lignin-based products demand with a fast growth rate in the past few years. The developed countries demand is relatively stable and the growth rate is relatively low. And the developing countries demand will increase in a relatively higher speed, especially in China, In 2017, global revenue of Lignin Products is nearly 750 M USD; the actual production is about 1300 thousand MT. Lignin Products can be broadly classified into three types: Kraft Lignin, Lignosulphonates and other, and the proportion of Lignosulphonates in 2017 is about 88.7%.

Lignin Products is widely used in Construction, Animal Feed, Agricultural Industry and others. The most proportion of Lignin Products is used in Construction, and the consumption proportion is about 42% in 2017. The global Lignin Products market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Lignin Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lignin Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Access PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/948175/global-lignin-products-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Segment by Application

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Access Full Comprehensive Industry Insights @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/356abc845718fd49b30a43ffacdadc6c,0,1,Global%20Lignin%20Products%20Market%20Insight%20and%20Professional%20Survey%20Report%202019

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com