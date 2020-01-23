Lutein Market Emerging Trends, Research Report and Growth Analysis By Application, Technology 2019-2025

Lutein, a member of the carotenoid group, is a yellow pigment that exists in higher plants and other photoautotrophic organisms like algae. Lutein is used as a feed additive to brighten the colors of poultry feathers and deepen the yellow of egg yolk. Lutein is also used to add flavor and color to foods. Additionally, lutein, an effective functional nutrient, can benefit human health by, say, ameliorating cardiovascular diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Kemin is the dominate producer of Lutein, the sales volume was 12755 KG in 2016, accounting for about 16.25% of the total amount, followed by BASF, with the sales market share of 10.36%. Leading players in USA Lutein industry are Kemin, BASF and Omniactive. The top three companies occupied about 34.73% share of the USA market in 2016.

Dietary supplement accounted for the largest market with about 44.48% share of the USA market in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% from 2017 to 2022. In additional, Lutein also can be widely used in pharmaceuticals and food additives. The global Lutein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lutein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lutein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemin

BASF

Omniactive

DDW

FMC BioPolymer

PIVEG

IOSA

Chr Hansen

LycoRed

Vitae Naturals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Free Lutein

Lutein Esters

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Food Additives

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f49f7cce9db51ba232ed741270a3e5e2,0,1,Global%20Lutein%20Depth%20Analysis%202019

