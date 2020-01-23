MACHINE LEARNING COURSES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

This report studies the Machine Learning Courses market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning Courses market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is new learning patterns.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning Courses.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EdX

Ivy Professional School

NobleProg

Udacity

Edvancer

Udemy

Simplilearn

Jigsaw Academy

BitBootCamp

Metis

DataCamp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rote Learning

Learning From Instruction

Learning By Deduction

Learning By Analogy

Explanation-Based Learning

Learning From Induction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Mining

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Biometrics Recognition

Search Engines

Medical Diagnostics

Detection Of Credit Card Fraud

Securities Market Analysis

DNA Sequencing

