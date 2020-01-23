MACHINE LEARNING COURSES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023
This report studies the Machine Learning Courses market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning Courses market by product type and applications/end industries.
According to the report, one driver in the market is new learning patterns.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning Courses.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
EdX
Ivy Professional School
NobleProg
Udacity
Edvancer
Udemy
Simplilearn
Jigsaw Academy
BitBootCamp
Metis
DataCamp
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rote Learning
Learning From Instruction
Learning By Deduction
Learning By Analogy
Explanation-Based Learning
Learning From Induction
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Data Mining
Computer Vision
Natural Language Processing
Biometrics Recognition
Search Engines
Medical Diagnostics
Detection Of Credit Card Fraud
Securities Market Analysis
DNA Sequencing
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Machine Learning Courses Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Learning Courses
1.2 Classification of Machine Learning Courses by Types
1.2.1 Global Machine Learning Courses Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Machine Learning Courses Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Rote Learning
1.2.4 Learning From Instruction
1.2.5 Learning By Deduction
1.2.6 Learning By Analogy
1.2.7 Explanation-Based Learning
1.2.8 Learning From Induction
1.3 Global Machine Learning Courses Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Machine Learning Courses Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Data Mining
1.3.3 Computer Vision
1.3.4 Natural Language Processing
1.3.5 Biometrics Recognition
1.3.6 Search Engines
1.3.7 Medical Diagnostics
1.3.8 Detection Of Credit Card Fraud
1.3.9 Securities Market Analysis
1.3.10 DNA Sequencing
1.4 Global Machine Learning Courses Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Machine Learning Courses Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Machine Learning Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Machine Learning Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Machine Learning Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Machine Learning Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Machine Learning Courses Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Machine Learning Courses (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 EdX
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 EdX Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Ivy Professional School
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Ivy Professional School Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 NobleProg
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 NobleProg Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Udacity
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Udacity Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Edvancer
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Edvancer Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Udemy
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Udemy Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Simplilearn
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Simplilearn Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Jigsaw Academy
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Machine Learning Courses Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Jigsaw Academy Machine Learning Courses Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
