Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market 2025 Development Trends, Share, Growth and Regional Forecast
The report “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial expansion in the recent years and is projected to grow extensively over the forecast period.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used for taking detailed and high resolution image of the body, the system includes powerful magnets, computer & radio waves. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner is cylindrical in shape surrounded by big circular magnet & also a moveable bed for positioning the patient in the scanner. No radiation is used for the test like that done in X-ray & CT scans & it’s also painless.
Scope of the Report-2019:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market By Product Type (3T MRI, 1.5 T MRI, Less than 0.5T MRI and Other Product Types), Strength Type (High-Field MRI, Mid-Field MRI and Low-Field MRI), Application (Abdominal & Prostate, Head & Neck, Orthopedic and Cardiovascular, Spine, Neurology and Others Applications) and End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market -2019 -Competitive Insights:
Bruker Corporation
Canon Medical Systems Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers
Aurora Imaging Technology
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Esaote SpA
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Fonar Corporation
Hitachi Medical Systems
Neusoft Corporation
Xingaoyi
Key Growth Booster of Market-2019:
The medical professional recommends the test for diagnosis & for knowing the response of the treatment given for a particular disorder. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is done in case of disorders concerning the following; brain & spinal cord, heart & blood vessels, bones & joints and other disorders.
Therefore, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Classification:
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Product Type
3T MRI
1.5 T MRI
Less than 0.5T MRI
Other Product Types
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Strength Type
High-Field MRI
Mid-Field MRI
Low-Field MRI
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Application
Abdominal & Prostate
Head & Neck
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Spine
Neurology
Others Applications
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By End User
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market-2019-Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:
On a global front, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).
Major TOC of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market:
Chapter-1, Introduction
1.1. Report Description
Chapter-2, Executive Summary
2.1. Key Highlights
Chapter-3, Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. SWOT Analysis
Chapter-11, Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Competition, by Manufacturer
11.1. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
11.2. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Price By Region (2016-2017)
11.3. Top 5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Manufacturer Market Share
11.4. Market Competition Trend
Chapter-12, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.1. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
12.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)
12.2.1. North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.1.1. United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.1.2. Canada Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast (2018-2025)
12.2.1.3. Mexico Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Forecast (2018-2025)
TOP Companies Analysis -2019:
10.1. Bruker Corporation
10.1.1. Business Overview
10.1.2. Service Portfolio
10.1.3. Strategic Developments
10.1.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.2. Canon Medical Systems Ltd.
10.2.1. Business Overview
10.2.2. Service Portfolio
10.2.3. Strategic Developments
10.2.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.3. Siemens Healthineers
10.3.1. Business Overview
10.3.2. Service Portfolio
10.3.3. Strategic Developments
10.3.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.4. Aurora Imaging Technology
10.4.1. Business Overview
10.4.2. Service Portfolio
10.4.3. Strategic Developments
10.4.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.5.1. Business Overview
10.5.2. Service Portfolio
10.5.3. Strategic Developments
10.5.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.6. Esaote SpA
10.6.1. Business Overview
10.6.2. Service Portfolio
10.6.3. Strategic Developments
10.6.4. Revenue and Market Share
10.7. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
10.7.1. Business Overview
10.7.2. Service Portfolio
10.7.3. Strategic Developments
10.7.4. Revenue and Market Share
