Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market 2025 Development Trends, Share, Growth and Regional Forecast

The report “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market”, issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial expansion in the recent years and is projected to grow extensively over the forecast period.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used for taking detailed and high resolution image of the body, the system includes powerful magnets, computer & radio waves. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner is cylindrical in shape surrounded by big circular magnet & also a moveable bed for positioning the patient in the scanner. No radiation is used for the test like that done in X-ray & CT scans & it’s also painless.

Scope of the Report-2019:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market By Product Type (3T MRI, 1.5 T MRI, Less than 0.5T MRI and Other Product Types), Strength Type (High-Field MRI, Mid-Field MRI and Low-Field MRI), Application (Abdominal & Prostate, Head & Neck, Orthopedic and Cardiovascular, Spine, Neurology and Others Applications) and End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market -2019 -Competitive Insights:

Bruker Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Aurora Imaging Technology

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote SpA

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fonar Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems

Neusoft Corporation

Xingaoyi

Key Growth Booster of Market-2019:

The medical professional recommends the test for diagnosis & for knowing the response of the treatment given for a particular disorder. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is done in case of disorders concerning the following; brain & spinal cord, heart & blood vessels, bones & joints and other disorders.

Therefore, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Classification:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Product Type

3T MRI

1.5 T MRI

Less than 0.5T MRI

Other Product Types

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Strength Type

High-Field MRI

Mid-Field MRI

Low-Field MRI

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Application

Abdominal & Prostate

Head & Neck

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Spine

Neurology

Others Applications

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By End User

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market-2019-Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On a global front, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

